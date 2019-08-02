QAnon Believers Show Up At Donald Trump Rally After FBI Names Conspiracy Theory As Domestic Terrorist Threat

The QAnon conspiracy theory that has now been identified as potentially causing terrorism has been openly supported by Donald Trump on his Twitter account.

Adherents of what has been called the “scarily popular” pro-Donald Trump online conspiracy theory known as QAnon were reportedly out in force at Trump’s campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, just hours after a blockbuster Yahoo! News report revealed that the FBI has now named the QAnon theory as posing a threat of domestic terrorism.

Believers in the bizarre QAnon theory say that Trump is secretly leading a covert war against a global ring of child molesters, and that the “Deep State” is constantly attempting to destroy Trump and force him from office, according to an explanation of QAnon mythology by Vox. In the view of QAnon supporters, all of the seeming chaos that has gripped the Trump administration since his inauguration has all been part of a carefully planned strategy by the president.

On July 4, Trump broke with presidential tradition and delivered a speech at the Lincoln Memorial as part of his own “Salute to America” festivities. Many QAnon believers expected that John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy, would emerge from hiding after faking his own death in a 1999 private plane crash, to declare himself Trump’s “biggest fan” and possibly even becoming Trump’s 2020 running mate, as The Inquisitr reported.

Lots of Q shirts here at the rally in Cincinnati and Trump pre-rally speaker Brandon Straka just said "Where we go one, we go all." — a common rallying cry of the #QAnon movement. They even have an acronym for it. #WWG1GWA. pic.twitter.com/cOsAB3vLmC — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) August 1, 2019

According to QAnon believers, an anonymous government “insider” self-identified only by the single initial “Q,” has frequently “leaked” information about the true workings of the Deep State conspiracy, posting cryptic messages on internet message boards.

But in a memo dated May 30, and now posted publicly on the document site Scribd, the FBI describes QAnon as belief in “a covert effort, led by President Trump, to dismantle a conspiracy involving ‘deep state’ actors and global elites allegedly engaged in an international child sex trafficking ring.”

The FBI memo says that “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” motivated by QAnon, and other, similar or related beliefs, may be motivated into “criminal or violent activity,” according to a Guardian account. The FBI states that “certain conspiracy theory narratives tacitly support or legitimize violent action.” The bureau memo also notes that “some, but not all” QAnon believers and other conspiracy theorists will act on those beliefs, committing terrorist attacks.

But Trump has nonetheless appeared to openly support the QAnon theory. On Tuesday of this week, Trump retweeted or “tagged” two separate Twitter accounts that support the outlandish, and, according to the FBI, dangerous conspiracy theory, as The Washington Post reported.

Loading...

Question: When will Trump retweet a Q-Anon account and promote a Q-Anon website? Answer: Trick question. He already has. On Nov. 25, 2017 Trump quote tweeted @MAGAPILL, which included a link to their website. The site has been promoting Q-Anon since before Trump's quote tweet. pic.twitter.com/q1G1YXbPr5 — Travis View (@travis_view) August 1, 2018

But Trump was retweeting QAnon-supporting Twitter accounts as far back as November of 2017, as seen in the above Twitter post, as Media Matters reported.