Derek Hough Supports Sister Julianne After She Admits To Not Being Straight

Julianne Hough received a powerful message of support from her brother Derek after she admitted that she was “not straight” in an interview with Women’s Health Magazine.

“Proud of you @juleshough, ” Derek wrote in the caption of a recent post on Instagram. “A beautiful article about shedding the protective walls that can imprison us,”

The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer went on to compliment his sister’s strength.

“A stunning artistic representation capturing the courage of realizing your true essence and strength,” he added. “Unleashing your freedom.”

During the interview, Julianne revealed that she told her husband, Brooks Laich’s reaction to the news about her sexuality.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?'” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’

Julianne and Brooks have been married since 2017. She told Women’s Health that four months into the marriage, she started a journey of self-discovery that has led her to this point where she can be more open about herself. Julianne confessed that this new version of her personality is more confident and independent, which made her worry that her husband might not “understand” her transformation.

But fortunately for their marriage, the opposite has been true, as Hough says that she and her husband are more in sync than ever and are enjoying a relationship that is much more “intimate.”

As People Magazine reports, during a recent episode of his podcast, What Men Think, Brooks revealed that they’ve been trying to have a baby through in vitro fertilization, because Julianne has endometriosis. During the episode, he said that his wife had been a warrior through the entire process and that she also froze her eggs, which showed him her commitment to them having a family in the future.

Julianne also chatted with Women’s Health about the new dance style she has created called Kinrgy. She describes it as the “SoulCycle Of Dance” and ” a high-sensory activated dance method.” It’s meant to ignite the senses and encourage the practitioner to remain in the present moment, she said. In essence, it’s connected to Julianne’s personal path to self-discovery.

The Kinrgy brand has an Instagram page that already has over 20,000 followers even though there’s only one post — a video of Julianne encouraging fans to join her movement. But it looks like things are still in the “Coming Soon” phase since the website is basically just an email list sign-up form.