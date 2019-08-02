Donald Trump’s Hair Color At Cincinnati Rally Looks Like He ‘Dyed It With Mustard,’ Conservative Pundit Says

Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Cincinnati on Thursday, but his unusual hair color stole the show on Twitter.

Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday night. The rally was filled with many of the outrageous comments and crowd chants of “Lock her up!” at mentions of Hillary Clinton, as The Hill reported, that have marked the 58 Trump rallies he has now held since his inauguration on January 20, 2017. That’s a rate of approximately one rally for every 17 days Trump has been in office.

The rally on Thursday was Trump’s first in 16 days, since a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, at which supporters chanted “Send her back! when Trump referenced Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee who is Muslim. But before leaving the White House on Thursday, Trump told members of the media that he would “prefer” that his supporters in Cincinnati hold off on repeating the “Send her back!” chant, as The Inquisitr reported.

Sure enough, though Trump opened his rally speech by condemning “The Squad,” a group of progressive women on color in Congress that includes Omar, the crowd refrained from chanting, though they “jeered” the mention of the women, according to a Fox News report.

But for many Twitter users, including Republican strategist Rick Wilson — an outspoken opponent of Trump and author of the book, Everything Trump Touches Dies — the real highlight of the rally was Trump’s bizarre new hair color.

“Trump appears to have dyed his hair with mustard,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

The odd hair coloration was also noted by Mediaite founder Colby Hall.

Trump’s hair is definitely yellower today. pic.twitter.com/vPoBYExWEk — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) August 1, 2019

Trump apparently applied the new coloring on the Air Force One flight from Washington, D.C., to Ohio, because prior to departing, Trump’s hair appeared a much less striking, light blond, or even white. Trump’s appearance shortly before departing the White House grounds, on the Marine One presidential helicopter, may be seen in the photo at the top of this page.

“Trump matched his hair color to the yellow Fox News ‘ALERT’ banner on the TV,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Trump’s hilarious, radioactive-horse-p**s hair is what Turner Movie Classics would look like if they colorized black & white movies with free software,” another Twitter user remarked.

Loading...

Wilson was not the only Twitter user to make the comparison between Trump’s hair dye and mustard.

“Trump used the new mustard ice cream for his hair color tonight,” another user noted.

Trump ran out of dye and went with neon yellow highlighter fluid instead. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 2, 2019

Another Twitter user commented that either his television set was malfunctioning, or “Trump has Hulk Hogan yellow hair tonight.”