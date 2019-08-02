WWE News: Hall Of Famer Harley Race Passes Away – The Wrestling World Reacts

Harley Race celebrates in the ring with Bobby Heenan.
A true wrestling legend is gone from this world and the profession is in mourning.

The world lost a true wrestling legend and icon on Thursday as WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away. Two weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that Race had cancelled all of his upcoming bookings due to being hospitalized. He has been battling lung cancer for quite a while now and his family had hoped that he would soon be back and better than ever, but he was not able to win this battle out of the ring.

Harley Race, an eight-time NWA World Champion, was 76-years-old.

The official Twitter account of Harley Race released a statement to announce the tragic news and offer their love for him.

“Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him.

Harley Race, we love you”

After his hospitalization last month, Race was treated by doctors for around a week before going home on Tuesday.

Harley Race was in the professional wrestling business for almost his entire life and he waged war with some of the greatest to ever step into a ring. Fans will remember him as “The King,” for his brutal wrestling style, his legendary matches with Ric Flair, and so much more.

As news of the legendary wrestler’s passing spread, the superstars of today and from days gone by offered up their condolences. There were those who only knew him in passing, but many of them stepped into the ring and took a beating from him that they will never forget.

Many of those beatings, the wrestlers and superstars are honored to have received. Numerous tributes and statements of honor began filling social media as friends, family members, enemies, and fans began expressing their sadness over the loss of Harley Race.

When legends such as Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and others offer up tributes to you, it is obvious that you touched the lives of many people. Race will always be known as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into a ring.

There were even promotions, such as All Elite Wrestling above, who offered up their condolences and sorrow over Race’s death.

Harley Race began his wrestling career in 1960 when he was a mere 17-years-old and he officially retired in 1991. After ending his in-ring career, Race stuck around to become a manager and presence on television while never actually disappearing entirely from the circuit of appearances. The world lost a great performer and an amazing man on Thursday, and by the number of tributes along with their content, it is obvious that he was respected by countless people around the globe.