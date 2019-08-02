WWE News: Hall Of Famer Harley Race Passes Away – The Wrestling World Reacts

A true wrestling legend is gone from this world and the profession is in mourning.

The world lost a true wrestling legend and icon on Thursday as WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away. Two weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that Race had canceled all of his upcoming bookings due to being hospitalized. He had been battling lung cancer for quite a while, and his family had hoped that he would soon be back and better than ever, but he was not able to win this battle out of the ring.

Harley Race, an eight-time NWA World Champion, was 76-years-old.

The official Twitter account of Harley Race released a statement to announce the tragic news and offer their love for him.

“Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. “Harley Race, we love you”

After his hospitalization last month, Race was treated by doctors for about a week before going home on Tuesday.

Harley Race was in the professional wrestling business for almost his entire life and he waged war with some of the greatest to ever step into a ring. Fans will remember him as “The King,” for his brutal wrestling style, his legendary matches with Ric Flair, and so much more.

AEW is saddened to learn that Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Ik29DwZIQ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 1, 2019

As news of the legendary wrestler’s passing spread, the superstars of today and from days gone by offered up their condolences. There were those who only knew him in passing, but many of them stepped into the ring and took a beating from him that they will never forget. Many of those beatings, the wrestlers and superstars are honored to have received.

Numerous tributes and statements of honor began filling social media as friends, family members, enemies, and fans began expressing their sadness over the loss of Harley Race.

Today We Lost Not Only A Great Personal Friend, But In My Estimation The One And Only REAL World Champion. Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair. I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring. pic.twitter.com/vUnQFuM0CT — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 1, 2019

Harley Race, one of the greatest Professional Wrestling legends of all time, passed away today. For years Harley was the standard bearer for all of Wrestling. He was revered and respected by all and feared nothing. I am thankful for all of his advice. Condolences to his family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 1, 2019

So Sad To Hear Harley Race Has Passed????Wonderful Man That I Admired & Loved❤️He Taught Me So Much In & Out of The Squared Circle #RIP Champ???????? — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 1, 2019

Everything about Harley Race commanded RESPECT…

Today our world mourns with all the RESPECT you deserve…

One of my favorite people in the business and in life.

See you down the road, my friend.#LegendsNeverDie#ThenNowForever https://t.co/l1q2eD7XAl — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2019

RIP Harley Race. IMO one of the greatest. Did everything slightly different and had the ability to make everything and anyone look incredible. Innovative wrestler that was way ahead of his era. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 1, 2019

I’m saddened to learn of the recent passing of legendary champion Harley Race. It has often struck me that pro wrestlers sometimes parallel the Old West gunfighters of the past. If so, Harley Race was “Wild Bill”… https://t.co/4YyijrwVHu — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 1, 2019

The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed. https://t.co/KDJzcQY2sI — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 1, 2019

RIP HARLEY,love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 1, 2019

When legends such as Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and others offer up tributes to you, it is obvious that you touched the lives of many people. Race will always be known as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into a ring.

There were even promotions, such as All Elite Wrestling, who offered up their condolences and sorrow over Race’s death, as seen above.

Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God's green earth. RIP Harley Race!

8X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley. pic.twitter.com/rEiHknbYn1 — NWA (@nwa) August 1, 2019

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/lO4OimLsSd — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019

Harley Race began his wrestling career in 1960 when he was a mere 17-years-old and he officially retired in 1991. After ending his in-ring career, Race stuck around to become a manager and presence on television while never actually disappearing entirely from the circuit of appearances. The world lost a great performer and an amazing man on Thursday, and by the number of tributes, along with their content, it is obvious that he was respected by countless people around the globe.