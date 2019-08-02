Farrah Abraham Gets Scandalously Naked In Nothing But Cowboy Boots & A Hat

Farrah Abraham has braved a racy and unclothed social media update. The former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram stories today with a photo that sent her fans a reminder – this 28-year-old might raise eyebrows with her controversial career choices, but the sizzling body isn’t up for debate.

Farrah’s photo showed her shot in semi-profile. The mother of one was standing amid leafy foliage and a night-lit background as she stood on her left leg with her right one raised on a stone wall. The Nebraska native seemed to be channeling her inner country girl via a pair of heeled white cowboy boots, although the footwear proved the only clothing item donned alongside a matching hat in monochromes. Farrah was flaunting her voluptuous curves to maximal effect with what appeared to be oiled skin – something about the photo was definitely erring on the scandalous side.

The snap sent out Farrah’s pert behind and golden tan, plus a healthy flashing of sideboob. The star appeared peaceful as she posed, though. Her head was tipped downwards and her eyes were closed. Farrah had, however, opted for some fun wording to accompany her image.

“YASSSS please” was written at the bottom of the photo.

The picture may well have been an edited version of what appeared to be the same photo of Farrah posted to her Instagram earlier this year. While the May Instagram photo came in color, today’s one sent Farrah out in black-and-white. Given that the May update currently sits at over 92,000 likes, Farrah may well have considered sending out another version on account of the original image’s popularity.

Farrah has been making headlines of late. Despite no longer being a member of the Teen Mom franchise, this outspoken star still appears to have her views on the MTV series. As The Inquisitr reported towards the end of July, Farrah stated that she felt the show should be canceled.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” she said.

Farrah isn’t the only Teen Mom star to have exited the franchise this year. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently made headlines for her departure after husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed the family dog Nugget.

