Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter Are Reportedly Selling Their Million-Dollar Home Amidst Ongoing Divorce

Wendy Williams has taken another big step in creating a new life for herself amidst her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter. Entertainment Tonight reports that the daytime talk show host and Hunter have put their million-dollar family home up for sale. According to the article, they have listed the property for close to 2 million dollars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams filed for divorce in April after months of rumors that Hunter had been unfaithful to her.

The alleged mistress’ name is Sharina Hudson. The Heavy notes that there’s speculation that the affair is over ten years old and that Hunter allegedly purchased a condo for Hudson and then a $765,000 house that isn’t far from the home that he shared with his wife.

Even though she denied the Sharina Hudson rumors were untrue, Williams has previously acknowledged that her husband has been unfaithful to her.

“If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” she said in a 2013 interview with VLAD TV. “But I did and I don’t regret it.”

During the interview, Williams said that she found out her husband had been cheating on her in 2001, not long after the birth of their son.

“The best advice that I can give is that if you’re the one who was cheated on, whether you decide to stay or leave, forgive and forget either way,” she added.

It’s clear that her attitude towards her husband has changed significant in the intervening 6 years.

Kevin Hunter has also been fired from his previous job as executive producer of the Wendy Williams Show. As The Inquisitr previously noted there have been reports that his office has been gutted and the space has been divvied up between other production employees.

Williams has been open about updating her fans on her love life since her split from Hunter. Earlier this month she revealed that she’s dating a doctor whose name she didn’t reveal. She also so made it clear that she hadn’t fallen in love as yet.

“Well, I’m not on the market anymore,” she said, as reported by People Magazine. “I don’t know how I’m doing! I’m not in love, but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

She has also moved out of New Jersey and is living in what she calls the “ultimate bachelorette pad” in New York City.