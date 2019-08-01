Kourtney Kardashian Swims Completely Naked On Luxury French Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian is letting her free spirit loose. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has mostly been featured on media outlets this week for rocking sizzling bikinis during her Corsica, France, vacation. The luxury trip that has seen the 40-year-old out posing on yachts and what appears to be a luxury villa has come with its more intimate moments, though.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram Stories. The photo showed a stunning and oval-shaped swimming pool shot from above. Although the image had a large-scale vibe with its palm trees, background greenery, and pool terrace, it did show the Poosh CEO taking center stage. Kourtney was seen swimming in the clear waters on her front while completely in the nude.

The word “Vibes” was used to accompany the image.

Today’s photo likely follows the nude pool snap Kourtney posted to her Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram earlier this week. With the same setting and the same brunette taking an unclothed dip, fans would likely agree that it all makes sense.

Poosh’s social media doesn’t exclusively feature its founder, though. Kourtney is happy to hand the spotlight over to members of her brand’s team alongside including some high-profile faces. Hailey Baldwin — Justin Bieber’s wife — has recently been featured on the company’s Instagram. Likewise, model Emily Ratajkowski has made her share of high-profile appearances.

Kourtney’s time in Corsica has been making major headlines. The star’s various bikinis have been steadily allowing her to flaunt her sizzling summer body all week with looks that have included a yellow two-piece, plus the floral-print number seen above. Although Kourtney took to her own social media to post a photo of herself looking great in the strung swimwear, she was photographed ahead of the image going live. The Daily Mail snapped Kourtney enjoying somewhat of a makeshift photoshoot with two male friends while her daughter Penelope relaxed on a lounger.

Penelope seems to factor into many aspects of Kourtney’s life. The star is known to adore all three of her children, although Penelope appears to have won one particular race – Kourtney named her Poosh brand after the 7-year-old. Kourtney’s role as a mother is mentioned off-the-bat on the company website, with words from the brand’s founder.

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Kourtney does indeed seem to have nailed the modern living vibe today. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.