Watch Club Libertad Vs. Grêmio FB Live Stream: Copa Libertadores Round Of 16 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

Grêmio FB take a 2-0 aggregate win into the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round Of 16 against an in-form Club Libertad.

Grêmio FB, last year’s fourth-place finishers in Brazil’s Serie A, looks to complete their first step toward a possible fourth CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores championship by protecting a 2-0 aggregate lead on the road against 20-time Paraguay champions Club Libertad, as Soccerway documented. But in the underdog Paraguayan side, Grêmio faces an in-form team that has won six of their last seven competitive matches. In fact, the club’s only defeat came in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores tie against Grêmio. Libertad has also won their last two matches at home, though Thursday’s match will be only their third at home since May, and will live stream from Paraguay’s capital city of Asunción.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Club Libertad vs. Grêmio FB Copa Libertadores Round of 16 second-leg match on Thursday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Paraguay Time at the 42,354-seat Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay, on Thursday, August 1. In Brazil, kickoff will take place at 9:30 p.m. Brazil Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 1:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, August 2. In the United States, the live stream gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT. In Spain and throughout Central Europe, that start time will be 2:30 a.m. Central European Time on Friday.

Grêmio will have to win without veteran central defender Pedro Geromel, who was sent off for a reckless, studs-up challenge in the 51st minute in the first leg against Libertad, as BeIn Sports reported. The 33-year-old will serve his suspension in the second leg on Thursday. But his absence in the first leg did not prevent 10-man Grêmio from tallying both of its goals late, on scores by Diego Tardelli and David Braz in the 71st and 84th minutes, respectively.

Watch highlights from the first-leg match in the video below, courtesy of BeIn Sports.

https://youtu.be/bK17u4p1uGs

Even at home, Club Libertad faces an uphill battle, needing to overcome a 2-0 deficit against a club that has not lost in nine competitive matches, including four away matches, per Stats Zone.

Lucas Uebel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of Club Libertad vs. Grêmio FB, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite provider login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans of the CONMEBOL continental club championship tournament without login credentials for the BeIn network can also view the Club Libertad vs. Grêmio FB match online for free. They can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Gumarelo vs. Imortal Tricolor match live stream for free.

In Paraguay, Fox Sports Cono Sur will carry the live stream, as it will in several Caribbean and Central American countries as well. In Brazil, the SportTV Football network will broadcast and live stream the match.

In Canada, all Copa Libertadores matches will be streamed live on the BeIn Sports Canada streaming platform. In Spain, DAZN Spain will carry the live stream of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 match.

Other international viewers can try a Facebook Live stream to watch the Copa Libertadores showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of Club Libertad vs. Grêmio FB Copa Libertadores Round of 16 second-leg match, visit the Live Soccer TV site.

In the United Kingdom, the only live stream will be offered to customers of the betting site Bet365. Otherwise, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Club Libertad vs. Grêmio FB Round of 16 deciding match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNET or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.