‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shows Off Hot New Hair Color After Throwing Shade At Jenelle Evans In New Tweet

Leah Messer appears on Teen Mom 2, but she doesn’t share too much on social media. On Thursday, however, she shared a video of her hot new hair color, as well as a tweet in which she threw shade at Jenelle.

The mom-of-three showed off her hot new hair color on Instagram just hours after throwing shade at her former co-star Jenelle Evans in a new tweet. The video shows Leah standing in a salon showing off her dark hair color with a few light highlights. She is wearing a yellow shirt which is paired nicely with her dark hair.

Earlier in the day, she took to Twitter to tag her friend and co-star Kailyn Lowry in a tweet. There have been rumors that Leah and Kailyn are more than just friends and in the tweet, Leah was laughing off the latest rumors that suggested the two are in a relationship together.

After some fans replied to the tweet, Leah explained, “I mean… that’s what I’m hearing,” and included a crying laughing emoji.

“Actually, the laughing and middle finger emoji was for Jenelle and her crew.. they have to make their assumptions… it’s cool,” Leah later said on Twitter.

It’s unclear what prompted Leah’s latest tweet, but she and Jenelle have been going back and forth on social media since last month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah clapped back at Jenelle after Jenelle took to Twitter to question whether or not Leah was a good mom. Leah reportedly had her kids taken away and given back, similar to what happened to Jenelle earlier this year, and Jenelle called that incident into question.

Following Jenelle’s tweet, Leah clapped back tweeting, “She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me?”

Loading...

“Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media.”

The Inquisitr reported that Jenelle then fired back at Leah on Twitter saying, “Never knew stating facts on twitter was attacking people.”

Leah is not the first Teen Mom 2 star that Jenelle has feuded with. Last year, Jenelle set fire to a gift sent to her by her then co-star Kailyn Lowry. Kail sent Jenelle some of her hair care products, but Jenelle recorded herself setting fire to them.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans earlier this year and will not be filming her for the new season of Teen Mom 2. Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry continue to appear on the show.