Eva Longoria Says Felicity Huffman Handled College Admissions Scandal ‘With As Much Grace As She Could’

Eva Longoria is showing support for her former Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman amid her legal troubles. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress spoke up for her friend at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 31.

“I think she has a heart that is bigger than the sun and that’s the Felicity I know and that’s the woman I choose to support and love,” the 44-year-old told Entertainment Tonight during last night’s event.

Huffman made headlines earlier this year when it was exposed that she was among 50 individuals — including Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli — accused of paying bribes in order to secure acceptance to major universities for their children. As noted by Us Weekly, the actress was accused of paying $15,000 to enhance her daughter Sofia Grace Macy’s SAT Score. She was arrested in March for her involvement in the scam and was later released on a $250,000 bond. In May, Huffman pled guilty to all charges, and could now face a jail sentence of up to 10 months. Her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not charged in the scam.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement in April when she revealed she would be pleading guilty.

Eva Longoria has a lot of love and appreciation for her former "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman.https://t.co/BGEWB3pyly — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 1, 2019

Longoria explained to Entertainment Tonight that her former co-star was “humbled” by what had happened.

“I think she did handle it with as much grace as she could in that situation,” she said.

Loading...

Huffman’s upcoming Netflix film Otherhood was gearing up for its April release when news of the college admissions scandal broke, leading the streaming service to delay its debut. The Golden Globe winner stars alongside Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett as a group of mothers who travel to New York City to surprise their sons after feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day. It is not set to be released on Friday, August 2.

Huffman was among 14 people involved in the scandal to plead guilty to the crime. Lori Loughlin nor her husband Mossimo Giannuli were not part of that group, and instead pleaded not guilty. It was also noted by Fox News that the couple reportedly rejected the plea deal because it involved jail time. They have been charged with money laundering and conspiracy, and each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted for all charges.