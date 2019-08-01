Simon Cowell’s Paparazzi Pics Shock The World, Fans Worry He’s Sick

Simon Cowell has sparked concern. The America’s Got Talent judge has been making headlines for his weight loss this year, although viewers to the 59-year-old’s latest paparazzi photos seem to be thinking he’s taken the vegan diet too far.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the music mogul in London, U.K. Simon was photographed enjoying a little retail therapy with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric. Simon was definitely turning heads with his slimmed-down silhouette – fans were seeing it via jeans and a black t-shirt with a scoop neck. The Brit smiled for the cameras, but his grin didn’t seem to stop fans worrying. Viewers to The Daily Mail’s images have taken to the newspaper’s comments section from across the globe – while many seemed out to question Cowell’s choice of wardrobe, an overwhelming number remarked on the father of one’s weight.

“Happy for him that he lost the weight but he just doesn’t look right!” a fan wrote with over 370 users agreeing.

“He doesn’t look very well though!” was another popular response.

“Looking very scary,” one fan wrote.

A lengthier response also voiced concern.

“He looks Happy, as does the family, However I think he looked (healthier) with a tad more weight on him. Sometimes when a person loses too much weight (especially men) they look sickly. But the most important thing is that he is healthy and feeling good that seems to show with his demeanor.”

How Simon Cowell dropped 20lbs by swapping diets https://t.co/poNnU82n7J pic.twitter.com/64W9nPawQr — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) August 1, 2019

Simon’s whittled-down frame was already making headlines last month as Hello! chronicled a reported weight loss of 20 pounds. Hello! reported Simon having cut out various food groups from his diet including red meat, gluten, and bread. The X Factor judge had also been advised to cut down on alcohol.

While celebrity weight loss photos mostly generate praise, it looks like Simon’s latest appearance has sparked more concern than it has positive comments.

“Why is his head so big compared to the rest of his body?? It looks like it’s been badly photoshopped on!” one fan wrote.

Simon is not the only celebrity face whose weight loss has left fans worried. Reality star Nicole Richie had her fans panicked back in the day with beach photos that showed her chest bones and a worryingly thin frame. American Pie actress Tara Reid has also fronted media outlets for having her fans think she looked too thin. Likewise sparking concern has been Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress Angelina Jolie, although fans would likely argue that the mother of six looks healthier these days.

