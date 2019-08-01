‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Buys A House, Reveals If Mom And Sister Will Be Living With Her

Briana DeJesus shares her life on the hit reality show Teen Mom 2. Recently, the mom-of-two revealed an exciting new milestone in her life and also opened up about her “real job.”

Briana took to social media to reveal that she bought a house. She opened up to her followers about some of the details and even revealed if her mom and sister will be moving into the house with her or not.

“Bought a home,” Briana wrote on Twitter.

She revealed to her followers that her house won’t be ready to move into until November until it is finished being built. In another tweet, she shared a photo of the frame of her home being built.

Some fans wondered if Briana was going to have her mother and sister, who she currently lives with, move in with her. She revealed that this would indeed be the case. While some criticized her decision, Briana explained on Twitter why the three women will continue to live together.

“Well, I’m in a long distance relationship and there’s no plans being made for us to be together in one state right now and plus I’ll always take care of my family. I got a forever home that we can always go back to. Doesn’t mean everyone is living together forever.”

Briana also explained why she is grateful for her family, tweeting, “The girls fathers don’t help me out on a daily basis.”

Loading...

“My family does. And I’ll forever be grateful. I’ll always make sure my mother is set before I’m set.”

Although she is on reality television, Briana doesn’t solely rely on the show to support her and her daughters. She revealed on Twitter that she works a “regular 9-5” and that she “hates” when people tell her to “get a real job.”

Briana DeJesus was introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She then appeared on the short-lived series Teen Mom 3 along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella. The show lasted for only one season before being canceled.

Following the cancellation, Briana maintained a large social media following. She was eventually added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as a fifth cast member and she remains on the show to this day. Briana and the rest of the cast are reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show.