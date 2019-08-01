‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Bounces Around & Shows Off Assets While Working Out In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Hannah Palmer’s latest Instagram share may just break the internet.

As fans of the Maxim model know, Hannah loves to flaunt her incredible figure for her loyal followers on social media. Whether she’s promoting a product, rocking a bikini, or sharing ar photo from another sexy shoot, one thing is for sure — she always grabs the attention of her 800,000-plus followers. In the most recent video that was shared with fans, the blonde bombshell sizzles.

In the caption of the video, Palmer explains to her followers that she is promoting the Bang Energy drink at the Miami Expo. In the short clip, Hannah has her killer curves on full display, rocking a tiny black sports bra that barely even contains her assets. She matches the bra with a pair of insanely tight yoga pants that hit right around her navel, showing off her taut tummy. She appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the shot, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Despite the fact that she is working out, Hannah wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved as her hair long locks in the wind. The video starts out with Palmer doing a couple of stretches before she pours the energy powder into a cup. After that, the model does a few squats and goes into a job before doing a couple of other exercises. In just a few short hours of the post going live, Hananh’s fans have given the image a ton of attention with over 19,000 likes and 230-plus comments.

Some of Hannah’s fans commented on the video to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others couldn’t get over her rock hard body. A few others just commented with emoji while many more left NSFW comments.

“Last Night I saw You in my Dream. You Running like this n Come to me,” one follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Can I pinch you? Cause I don’t believe you’re real,” another chimed in with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Attractive body hot sexy,” another social media user raved.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer made headlines while striking a pose in a skimpy black bikini. In the NSFW photo, the model can be seen lying on the floor, spreading her legs open for the camera while clad in a skimpy, black bikini. Hannah’s toned legs and rock hard abs were fully on display in the shot, and the swimsuit’s triangle top was just as sexy as the bottoms, with Palmer putting on a busty display for the cameras.

The NSFW shot earned Palmer a lot of attention with well over 500 comments.