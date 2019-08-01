Australian Fitness Model Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her ‘Natural Booty’ In New Instagram Videos

Tammy Hembrow wants to encourage her Instagram followers to get in the best shape of their lives by following her meal plans and workout routines, which are available on her app, Tammy Fit. On Thursday, the Australian fitness model and businesswoman took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of videos in which she shows off her strong derriere and also her abs. By the looks of things, these videos will surely motivate even the laziest of couch potatoes.

In the first video, Hembrow is posing with her back to the camera in front of a bathroom mirror as she holds the phone to one side to show off her incredibly toned posterior and powerful legs. The 25-year-old bombshell is wearing impossibly short shorts that sit just above her belly button and right in the middle of her booty, putting her famed asset front and center. Hembrow teamed her shorts with a matching white sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders.

In the second video, the model is facing the mirror while wearing the same outfit. In the clips, she moves around slightly to showcase her toned muscles, in hopes to encourage her followers to download her app and get moving and in shape.

Hembrow tagged her business Instagram page, Tammy Hembrow Fitness, while indicating that she shared the link to her app on her page’s bio. In the post, Hembrow has part of her platinum-blonde hair up in a half ponytail while the bottom portion is down in large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. The clips show the model looking at her phone with her lips pursed in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Hembrow shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 77,000 likes and over 540 comments in under an hour of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise Hembrow’s figure and to engage with her caption, in which Hembrow describes being at her heaviest weight in a long time as she wonders if it is time to focus on abs again.

“Stay this size it’s definitely your Best!” one user raved.

“Girl you get that pasta,” another one chimed in.

“I like you better like that! You look healthy and happy and that’s all that matters!” a third fan added.

All these comments were liked by several other users, suggesting a lot of Hembrow’s Instagram fans think she looks great at this weight.