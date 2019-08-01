Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Calls On Jack For Help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 2 brings an unexpected mission for Jack while Phyllis tries to make up for her recent bad behavior.

Someone unexpected needs Jack’s (Peter Bergman) help, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) decides it’s time to tell Summer (Hunter King) about his illness. Somehow, she’s managed to be out of the loop about her grandpa’s rare blood disease and experimental treatments. The Mustache shows up at Jabot, and he cannot help but take a jab at his nemesis, Jack Abbott. The two don’t have quite the rivalry they used to have anymore, though. At one point, Jack stepped over Victor leaving him to die after Victor had a heart attack. The new and improved Jack does not act that way anymore, though.

When Victor leaves after relaying his medical details to Summer, he nearly collapses in the garage at Jabot. Victor attempts to reach out to several people for help, but ultimately, he’s forced to ask Jack. Kudos to Jack for going to Victor’s rescue, but of course, now Jack knows for sure something is wrong with Victor, and there is a chance that Jack will attempt to use that to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) works to make amends. She’s been on a bit of an apology tour lately after teaming up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to get Dark Horse away from Adam (Mark Grossman). Nick (Joshua Morrow) even agreed to wipe the slate clean for his daughter’s mother considering her recent efforts to set things right. After all, family harmony is essential — unless it’s Adam.

Loading...

Phyllis also managed to make things up to Jabot when she offered to sell them the Jabotiques property. While Jack still worries about what she’s up to, Billy (Jason Thompson) jumped at the chance and didn’t look back. Now, though, it is time for Phyllis to reconnect with her daughter Summer. Although Summer does not realize it, it was not Phyllis’s fault that she wasn’t there for the drama of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s divorce and his subsequent engagement to Lola (Sasha Calle). However, Summer still ended up hurt by Phyllis’s lack of motherly support. Plus, Phyllis teaming up with Adam against Summer’s dad, Nick, didn’t help their relationship too much either.

Now Summer and Phyllis hug and make up, and while things aren’t perfect, it is certainly a step the right direction for these two. Summer’s boyfriend, Theo (Tyler Johnson), is about to cause some significant drama, according to The Inquisitr, and she may need to lean on Phyllis a bit.