‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Wows On Hawaii Beach In Spaghetti Strap Blacks

Kailyn Lowry has sent her fans a wowing Instagram update. The Teen Mom 2 star took an extended Hawaii vacation last month – while Kailyn did send her fans a few snaps from the trip, photos didn’t exactly come by the bucketload.

Earlier today, Kailyn updated her account. Her picture sent out full family vibes alongside showcasing the star herself and Hawaii’s beautiful beaches. Fans saw Kailyn’s three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux playing on a tree trunk while Kailyn herself sat further up it and watched. The peaceful vibe from this 27-year-old mother and her three happy kids sent out a zen feel, although Kailyn herself was heating things up with her outfit.

Kailyn looked nothing short of stunning in a tight and floor-length black dress with a spaghetti strap finish. Kailyn’s feminine curves and sexy cleavage were on full show, although fans would likely argue that Kailyn had posted the picture to let the family feel take center stage. The post, did, however, also come with a promotional agenda. Kailyn was out to let her fans know that she’s a Peanut partner and that mothers viewing the update should check the app out. Kailyn referred to her own status as a mother in her caption, alongside outlining the various troubles she faces – both in general and specific niggles she’d had preparing for the vacation.

Kailyn’s recent updates have been showing her for the successful influencer that she is. Earlier this week, the blonde took to Instagram for a promotional post with dating and friend-finding app, Bumble. Kailyn appeared out to let fans know that Bumble doesn’t just limit its services to those seeking romance – in fact, Kailyn seemed out to push the app’s platonic side over anything else.

A reminder was sent out that just like any other mother, Kailyn herself has felt alone in the past. Mentions of relocation were also made – viewers of Teen Mom 2 will remember Kailyn moving to Delaware.

Kailyn’s fans are likely a little more interested in snaps that include her boys, though. The Hawaii vacation sent out a handful, although fans likely found themselves bouncing between Kailyn’s Instagram and co-star Leah Messer’s. The exotic break was a joint one with Leah and her three daughters joining Kailyn and her brood. An adorable photo of the six children enjoying a beachfront sunset was posted to both mothers’ accounts.

Kailyn’s update today proved popular, racking up over 15,000 likes in just three hours. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.