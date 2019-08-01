Kim Kardashian Flaunts Legs In Nothing But Black T-Shirt On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing off her curves in nothing but a t-shirt on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Thursday, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself rocking an oversized black t-shirt, which she donned along with a pair of gray sneakers and nothing else.

Kim flaunted her toned arms and lean legs in the ensemble, as she posed with her hand on her hip to showcase her curves. She also threw up a peace sign and puckered her lips in the photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy nude color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Kim had her shoulder-length, dark hair pulled up into a half ponytail on top of her head and wore her strands in a sleek, straight style that fell around her shoulders.

In the background of the photo, trees and other green foliage can be seen, as well as an outdoor bar and stools, on which Kardashian rests her arm on in the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was forced to speak out about her friend and personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, after one model came forward with some stunning allegations against him.

The woman claims that she had messaged Hyde about a photoshoot, and he allegedly stated that he would shoot her for free if she sent him nude photos of herself.

When the woman refused to do, Marcus reportedly told her that he would charge her $2,000 for the shoot.

After hearing the allegations, Kardashian released a statement about Hyde, revealing that she’s never known him to act that way, but commended the women who are speaking out about the behavior.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out,” Kardashian said in her statement.

