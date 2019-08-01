‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Sizzles In Low-Cut Tank Top As She Washes A Car

Olivia Brower is using the high California temperatures to get things done and fight off the heat at the same time, as her Instagram fans will surely know. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a playful, yet sexy, snapshot of herself washing a car while rocking a revealing outfit that keep her cool while highlighting her incredible figure.

In the photo, the California beauty is kneeling in a driveway next to a car as she dips a sponge into a teal bucket and holds a hose in the other hand. The 24-year-old model is engaged in her car-washing activities while she wears a red-hot tank top with thin straps that go over Brower’s shoulders and features a low-cut neckline that suggests the model is not wearing a bra underneath and puts her buxom physique front and center.

Brower teamed her tank top with a pair of Daisy Dukes that go over the top, sitting high on her frame while leaving her strong thighs in full evidence. The model is down with her knees spread apart as she flashes a bright, big smile at the camera. Brower is wearing her dirty blond hair up in a tight ponytail that cascades over her left shoulder in the photo, suggesting movement.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Brower shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the swimsuit model, took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with the photo.

“Can you come wash my car too plz! Haha,” one user joked, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Fire is everywhere i can see,” another user chimed in, including a series of fire emoji with the message.

“Love that smile,” a third fan added.

Sports Illustrated announced earlier this year that Brower would be joining its rookie class for 2019.

“I am filled with gratitude to be in this issue,” she is quoted as saying in the report. “We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers and Sports Illustrated has been one of mine. It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality. I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything they truly desire.”