Jenelle Evans Posts Ultrasound Photo, Says She Is ‘So Excited To Share’

Jenelle Evans shocked her Instagram followers on Thursday when she shared a photo of an ultrasound and announced that she was “so excited to share.” However, it isn’t Jenelle that is pregnant, but rather the link in her bio led fans to an Us Weekly article about cute celebrity baby announcements.

Of course, at first glance, fans may have thought the mom-of-three was expecting again, but it doesn’t appear that is happening. In fact, the former Teen Mom 2 star may be done having kids. She opened up to People back in April about having her tubes tied.

“I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I got extremely sick when pregnant.”

Jenelle also revealed that she was “happy” with the number of kids she already has.

Jenelle was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Her mother eventually gained custody of Jace and still has custody of him. As Jenelle continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2, she gave birth to her son, Kaiser, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. She also has a daughter with her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, she was let go from the show back in May. A spokesperson for MTV told Us Weekly that MTV had “cut ties” with the mom-of-three.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of TeenMom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Following the announcement, it was revealed that MTV had already picked a replacement for Jenelle Evans. Jade Cline, of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. It is unclear if anyone will replace Jade on Young and Pregnant. The cast of Teen Mom 2 have reportedly been filming for Season 9B of the show. Jade has also reportedly been filming segments for the show.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will air, but fans will be able to catch up with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, as well as Jade Cline, and all of their families.