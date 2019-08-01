Sommer Ray Talks About Her Boobs On Instagram, The Top Model Rocks A Skintight Tube Top

Sommer Ray may be among the top Instagram models in the world but she still doesn’t seem to be thrilled with every part of her rocking body. On her most recent post, the 22-year-old told her 27.1 million followers that her boobs are like that of a sixth grader’s.

While the exotic beauty may not be fond of what she considers her small breasts, she has consistently been fond of showing off lots of skin, including in the shots on which she attacks her bosom on the social media site on August 1.

Thursday’s two-picture pack has Sommer looked especially appealing with both shots taken from the waist up. Her hair was partially done in a bun on the top of her head while part of her very long hair was down and wavy, grazing the front of her enviable body while hitting her at waist level.

Meanwhile, her pretty face is adorned with minimal makeup, including blush lipstick, pink eyeshadow and black-mascaraed lashes that look extra long on both the top and the bottom of her lids.

In the first shot, her expression is cagy as she uses her piercing hazel eyes to elicit that feeling. She has on two necklaces. One is a choker and one is a delicate silver number that drops down to clavicle level.

In the second shot, Sommer was looking away from the camera, allowing her distinctive profile to be on show.

In both shots, Sommer was rocking a colorful tie-dyed tube top that featured her bare stomach, proving her abs are rock hard. She was very tan while posing for the camera.

Within two hours of being posted, these photos of Somer racked up nearly 300,000 likes and a slew of comments.

One called the Instagram model “a gorgeous girl,” adding a heart-faced emoji, while another stated that she had never related more” to Somer’s caption.

“Natural beauty,” deemed another admirer while one more had a more humorous response. That fun-loving fan said, “I was wondering if you’d like to have a play date? My mom can take you home if yours can drop you off.”

While Sommer put down her boobs on Instagram, she has not been shy about showing off her awesome figure in many social media snaps. Yesterday, she did so while mounting a motorcycle earlier this week, as The Inquisitr noted.

“…Sommer opted to show off her sexy side, as she posed in a black jacket and a black thong. The photo, which was taken by a professional photographer, showed her leaning forward on a black motorcycle. She propped herself up with her left arm as she placed her right hand by her face. At the same time, she curved her back and flaunted her bare booty.”

Because of such sexy poses, Sommer Ray continues to attract attention from her throngs of admirers. The motorcycle-riding model received more than 1 million likes since the flashy image was posted only one day ago. This kind of va-va-voom attention indicates that this Instagram model deserves at least a medal.