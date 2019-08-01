Kylie Jenner Showcases Curves In Money-Themed Dress On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her upcoming birthday with a brand new release at her cosmetics company, and it seems that the new launch will be money-themed.

On Thursday, Kylie took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself showing off her sassy style in a dress that looked like money. In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing the off-the-shoulder gown, which resembled a large U.S. bill.

Kylie added matching gloves to the ensemble as she stood in front of a bright pink background. Jenner had her shoulder-length hair pulled up into a half ponytail on top of her head and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell around her shoulders.

Jenner added a full face of makeup in the snap, which included vivid pink eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kylie added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

Jenner also accessorized with some diamond stud earrings as she revealed in the caption of the photo that her brand new birthday line would be released to fans on August 10, encouraging her followers to stay tuned to her social media account for more details.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner lives a very busy life as a young businesswoman running a billion-dollar empire and a young mother to her daughter, Stormi Webster, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, Jenner’s life could get a lot busier in the near future, as sources claim that she wants to add another baby to the family.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s sexy photos and lavish lifestyle by following the makeup mogul on her social media accounts or by tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.