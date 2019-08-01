Jordyn Woods Puts Booty On Full Display In Nude Dress

Jordyn Woods’ latest social media post is putting all of her curves on display.

On Wednesday, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself flaunting her figure in a skintight dress.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen standing on a balcony as she leans over the railing. Woods wears a nude dress with sparkling embellishments on it. The gown boasted one strap and showed off Jordyn’s toned arms, ample bust, and tiny waist.

In the photo, Woods also shows off her curvy backside while giving a sultry stare into the camera. Jordyn wears her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

The model also dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a shimmering highlighter. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Jordyn accessorizes with gold bracelets on her wrist and a watch on her other arm. She wears a dainty gold chain around her neck and sports bright orange polish on her fingernails.

In the background of the photo, a purple light and dark buildings can be seen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods is known for being the former best friend of Kylie Jenner. However, the women had a falling out after Jordyn allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Following the cheating scandal, Woods was reportedly thankful that she still had a career in the modeling business.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following her on her social media accounts.