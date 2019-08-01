UFC Star Paige VanZant’s Bikini Photo Gets Blasted By Instagram Users

Paige VanZant showed off her athletic figure and sexy curves earlier this year when she was featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Since the issue came out in May, the UFC fighter has been using her Instagram page to share different photos and videos from the photo shoot captured by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

However, it seems like her social media fans are tired of seeing her bikini photos on their feed, mainly because they follow her to see UFC-related content. In addition, other followers seemed to take an issue with the fact that VanZant identifies as a Christian, which they find incompatible with the racy photos and videos that arose from her shoot with Sports Illustrated.

This sentiment was heightened in this most recent photo because a tattoo that many believe depicts an ichthus is visible on VanZant’s ribcage, next to her chest.

“Is…. that…. a.. Jesus-Fish? lol. I don’t know if ‘He’ would approve of this photo. haha. That being said; it’s ok in my ‘book’, if you will,” one user wrote. The comment was liked by more than 30 other users, suggesting several people agree with this sentiment.

“[T]hat jesus tattoo is in an unfortunate spot,” a second user wrote.

“Go train and stop posting thirst traps,” another follower added, a comment that was liked upwards of 110 times.

“Haven’t you posted this pic 900 times already tho?” another user complained.

While most of the top comments in the comments section criticized the fighter, the post — which VanZant shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — nonetheless racked up more than 145,000 likes.

The snapshot shows VanZant leaning against a large rock on a beach as she rocks a light yellow two-piece swimsuit boasting teal strings that tie up behind the athlete’s neck. VanZant teamed her triangle top with a matching string thong-cut bottom whose straps sit high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her powerful hips and toned derriere, while also highlighting strong back muscles and obliques. According to Sports Illustrated, the two-piece swimsuit VanZant is wearing is from TeenyB Bikini Couture.

In the shot, VanZant is looking straight-on at the camera with her head turned to the right and lips slightly parted into a coy smile. Her blond hair is in a middle part and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and partially onto her face. VanZant is wearing a little black eyeliner on her upper lids and a neutral color on her lips that add a little plumpness.