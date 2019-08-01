Khloe Kardashian Flashes Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Crop Top

Khloe Kardashian’s hard work at the gym has paid off. The mother-of-one’s summer body is out in full effect, and she has no problem showing it off on social media.

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a close-up photo of her sexy abs, likely giving tons of gym motivation to many of her followers.

In the photo, which was posted to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram story, Khloe is seen sporting a tiny, white crop top, which promotes her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand new skincare line, as well as Scott Disick’s clothing line.

Khloe cuts her face out of the photo, but her toned body is in full sight. Kardashian adds a pair of blue-and-white striped pajama pants, which sit low on her hips and help to show off her long torso, and flaunt her impressive abs.

Khloe’s long blonde hair can be seen in in the sexy snapshot, and is styled in sleek, straight strands that fall behind her back.

In the snaps before her close-up ab photo, Kardashian wore the same outfit as she spent some quality time with her daughter, True, while lounging around in her bed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is no longer with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and the couple is still figuring out their co-parenting relationship. However, Tristan’s relationship with his other baby mama, Jordan Craig, may have recently gotten much better.

Tristan and Jordan were said to have taken a vacation together with their son, Prince, surprising many fans.

Previously it was rumored that Tristan had dumped Jordan while she was pregnant in order to start a new relationship with Khloe. However, after splitting with Thompson earlier this year, Kardashian set the record straight on the speculation.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship,” Kardashian stated on social media.

“He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” Khloe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.