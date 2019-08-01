Bebe Rexha Shows Off Midriff In Fierce Animal Print

Bebe Rexha loves a fashion moment, and her latest Instagram uploads haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker shared a photo of her rocking a leopard print T-shirt while owning black flame sunglasses and a pair of black jeans. Rexha has her hands placed on her short blond hair while striking a fierce pose. A little midriff is showing, as she confidently owns herself in the moment.

She located the image in Los Angeles, California, where she also passed her driving test a couple of days ago. The “Sweet Beginnings” songstress uploaded a photo of her holding her certificate and asked her followers what car she should purchase, which The Inquisitr reported.

Her leopard print garment post has caught the attention of her followers since it has racked up over 223,000 likes within six hours.

“We stan a WOMAN,” one user commented.

“Unreal like a model,” another shared with heart emoji.

“My favorite forever and ever,” a third fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth fan mentioned.

Rexha’s fans are very passionate about her since she is vocal about body positivity and loving yourself. Previously, the “Meant To Be” chart-topper was body-shamed by an internet troll who called her “tubby,” which The Inquisitr noted. Her followers came to her defense and reassured the star that there is nothing wrong with her appearance.

Earlier this year, Bebe was also praised by celebrities for a post she shared to her Instagram about paparazzi that purposely send out photos of her not looking her best. The “I Got You” talent explained that she uploaded the photo to her social media because it was “real.” The likes of Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, and Paris Jackson took to the comments section and applauded her, which The Inquisitr revealed.

After writing a string of hits for Eminem, Tinashe, and Selena Gomez, Bebe’s own music career kickstarted when she released her debut EP in 2015, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up. Two years later, she released two EPs in one year: All Your Fault: Pt.1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

After a string of hit singles and big collaborations with G-Eazy and Louis Tomlinson, Rexha finally released her long-awaited debut album, Expectations. The album peaked at No. 13 in the U.S., No. 16 in Canada, No. 19 in Australia, and No. 33 in the U.K.

In between the release of her second studio album, she has been busy teaming up with other artists in the meantime. In May, she released “Call You Mine” with The Chainsmokers, and in July, she released “Harder” with Jax Jones.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha boasts over 8.8 million followers.