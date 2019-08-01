Sara Underwood Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Snakeskin Romper

Sara Underwood is touring Washington, what is now her new home state, and she is sharing snippets of the gorgeous scenery she has visited with her Instagram fans, while also giving them a sneak peek of her incredible beauty. On Thursday, the Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she rocks a skimpy outfit that puts her enviable physique in full evidence, to the delight of her legion of followers.

In the photo, Underwood is posing in front of a beautiful view that includes a turquoise lake and rocky formations amid diverse vegetation as she rocks a short romper that features an orange-and-brown snakeskin print while boasting a plunging neckline that dips down below her chest, showing off quite a bit of cleavage. The romper also features cutouts on the sides, leaving a bit of sideboob exposed. The chest piece connects to the shorts of the garment, which have a zipper that allows the wearer to easily put it on and take it off. According to the tag Underwood included with her post and caption, the romper is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently promotes on her Instagram page.

Underwood completed her sultry look with a wide-brimmed straw hat that gives her outfit a nice summer touch. The model is facing the camera, giving the onlooker a full view of her romper — and body. She is posing with both hands in the shorts’ pockets as she tilts her head to the side. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. Underwood’s blonde hair is loose in natural waves that cascade onto her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Underwood shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers — garnered nearly 50,000 likes and just shy of 300 comments in just a few hours, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the 2007 Playmate of the Year flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and also to engage with her post, in which she declared that Washigton state is very similar to her previous home state of Oregon.

“You are just beautiful and the places you go are also just as lovely,” one user raved.

“Wow that’s a dope spot!!” another one wrote.

“I do believe this is one of my favorite pictures ever,” a third fan concluded.