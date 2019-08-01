Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Yellow Dress On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her curves all over social media this week as she reveals some sexy snaps from her recent family vacation.

On Thursday, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself and her daughter, Penelope, as all they wear is the color yellow.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on a set of stairs with a drink next to her. She dons a bright yellow dress, which flaunts her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms.

Kourt has her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in straight strands that fall behind her back. She has her hands in her hair for the photo, and sports a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the next picture, Kardashian’s long, lean legs are on full display as she rocks a skimpy yellow dress. Kourt sits in front of the ocean and sips on a fruity drink while wearing a pair of oversize sunglasses and a large sunhat.

In other photos, Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope is seen wearing a yellow shirt and white hat, as well as a bright yellow dress.

Kardashian even posts a shot of herself flaunting her flawless figure in a yellow bikini.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian visited France and Italy with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — as well as her sister Kendall Jenner.

Although it was a family vacation, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, didn’t accompany them on the getaway.

However, in the past, Kardashian and Disick have vacationed together with their children, even inviting along Scott’s current girlfriend, model Sofia Richie.

After one such vacation, Kourtney was seen gushing over the great time she had during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, wasn’t so sure about the situation, worrying that her daughter may end up getting hurt by forging a close bond with Scott and Sofia as a couple.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated during the episode.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.