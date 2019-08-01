Mackenzie McKee Shares ’16 And Pregnant’ Throwback, Teases ‘Teen Mom OG’ Return

Mackenzie McKee is gearing up for her Teen Mom OG debut next Monday, and on Thursday, the official Twitter account for the show shared a throwback video from her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant.

“In honor of @DouthitKenzie joining #TeenMomOG this Monday as a guest mom, we’re throwing it back to when we first met her on 16 and Pregnant,” the Twitter account wrote.

A video of Mackenzie’s 16 and Pregnant episode accompanied the tweet. The video showed Mackenzie in labor with her first child, a son she named Gannon. Mackenzie ended up having a C-section with her son and the cameras showed Mackenzie and Josh holding their newborn son after he was born.

Mackenzie then shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote a message along with it.

“@mtv made this throw back video of when I was 16 and had baby Gannon. I’m so emotional right now who is ready for Monday? Don’t forget to tune in to mtv #teenmomog.”

After her 16 and Pregnant episode, Mackenzie joined the cast of the short-lived spin-off, Teen Mom 3. Along with Katie Yeager, Alex Sekella, and current Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus, the girls shared their stories for one season. Following the cancellation of the show, Mackenzie maintained a large social media following and it was rumored she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 before Briana was added to the cast.

Since being introduced to audiences, Mackenzie has had two more children, another son and a daughter. She and Josh McKee have been married since August, 2013.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie’s storyline was shown in a new preview for Monday night’s all-new episode. Mackenzie’s preview shows her talking to her husband about the upcoming rodeo season. Mackenzie is also shown talking to a friend about cheating. Perhaps the most heartbreaking scene, though, shows Mackenzie breaking down when her mother reveals she will start chemotherapy.

It is rumored that Mackenzie could be added as a full-time cast member depending on how audiences respond. Mackenzie and her family recently traveled to New York City for the Teen Mom OG reunion. It is unclear when that will air.

Teen Mom OG isn’t the only show shaking up the cast lineup. Earlier this year, MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans and she will not appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2. In her place will be Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Tune in Monday night to catch up with Mackenzie McKee and her family.