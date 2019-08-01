UFC Star Rachael Ostovich Rocks Tiny Red Bikini In Recent Instagram Photo

Rachael Ostovich recently set Instagram on fire with a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself in a minuscule bikini that is bound to send temperatures soaring. Earlier this week, the UFC fighter took to the popular social media platform to share the photos from a recent beach outing she enjoyed in her native Hawaii, as The Daily Mail previously reported.

In the photos, Ostovich is seen posing on a beach in North Shore, Oahu — as the geotag the athlete shared with her post indicates — as she rocks a skimpy, red-hot two-piece swimsuit. The swimwear consists of an interesting top featuring multiple straps that tie up behind her neck and back, while its cups boast a five-point design that barely covers her assets, putting her strong, buxom physique in full evidence. Her swimsuit also has an extra string that crosses over her stomach, hugging her torso from front to back.

The 28-year-old fighter teamed her unique bikini top with a matching scarlet bottom whose thick straps sit high on her sides, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her powerful hips and toned waist. According to the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is by Nikoi by Kai, a Brazilian brand of swimwear.

In the first snapshot of the series of two, the UFC star is sitting in the sand with one leg stretched forward and the other bent as she leans back onto her hands, which are positioned in the sand behind her torso. In the second photo, Ostovich is standing in the same location as the camera captures her from the waist up. This shot shows her looking at the camera straight-on with a serious gaze and lips curled into a half-smile.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ostovich shared with her 626,000 Instagram followers — had racked up more than 115,000 likes and upward of 1,700 comments, proving to be one of her most popular posts in several months. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fighter took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to share their admiration for the UFC star.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[I]f i’m not this hot when i’m a mom then I’ve failed in life,” another fan said of the mother of one.

Loading...

“I need to learn your ways,” a third fan raved.