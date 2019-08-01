WWE News: Former Champion Teases Jumping Ship From WWE To All Elite Wrestling

Once again, this former champion may be looking at his future outside of WWE.

Ever since All Elite Wrestling came into existence at the beginning of 2019, there have been plenty of rumors as to who will join the roster. Some big-time names from WWE and other promotions have signed with the company, but there is always room for more. As some superstars have decided to stay with Vince McMahon’s company, there is one former champion who is teasing again that he will soon be on his way to AEW.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were one tag team that were the subject of rumors which had them leaving WWE later this year. The rumors had them going to AEW or possibly returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, but their recent success has shown they have chosen to stay put.

On the other hand, The Revival is another tag team which has often been the subject of much speculation, and that is due in large part to their own words and actions. In the past few months, they’ve made some very cryptic tweets and even took a picture with a fan in an AEW shirt who attended a WWE live event.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson ironically lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to The O.C. (Anderson and Gallows) in a big Triple Threat Match. Now, the rumors have once again started that The Revival are bound for post-WWE life sometime soon.

After The Revival lost the tag titles on Raw, things weren’t really in place as far as their direction in WWE. The O.C. has signed new deals, and they are not going anywhere. The Usos, who were also in the match, are signed to a long-term deal and are staying put in WWE.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that The Revival had actually turned down offers made to them by WWE, and the possible plan is for them to leave after their current deals expire. As of this writing, they are under contract until April 2020, but after that, they will be free agents.

The loss on Monday was one thing, but Scott Dawson took to Twitter on Wednesday to send a bit of a message. Unfortunately, it’s a cloudy message which could mean a number of things, but fans are already jumping on it.

Arn taught us well. See ya soon, Double A. https://t.co/EAJjeuBtg5 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 31, 2019

The “Arn” and “Double A” who Dawson is referring to is none other than Arn Anderson who was fired by WWE earlier this year after a long career with the company. As reported by Wrestling Inc., it is expected that Anderson will eventually end up working for AEW in some capacity.

Of course, this tweet by Dawson has built up speculation again that they are wanting to go to AEW, but they contractually can’t for another nine months. With social media being the way it is, though, the official Twitter for Starrcast III tweeted back to Dawson with a simple “#FTR” and nothing more.

Wrestling fans know that Starrcast and All Elite Wrestling are not actually affiliated with one another, but they do work closely on many events.