Jordan Craig Posts Sizzling Instagram Photo In Skimpy Bikini Amid Rumors She’s Back With Tristan Thompson

Jordan Craig’s relationship status may be hazy, but the Instagram model’s hotness is not in question.

The former flame of NBA star Tristan Thompson took to Instagram this week to share a steamy Instagram photo showing herself on a sun-soaked vacation to Thailand where she rocked an incredibly revealing bikini. The picture captured some viral interest, with thousands of fans liking and leaving gushing comments for her.

“Classy effortlessly gorgeous,” one commented.

“Perfect,” another fan wrote.

While Jordan Craig is showing off her amazing physique on Instagram, in other corners of the internet she has become the target of the celebrity rumor mill regarding her relationship with Tristan. A report from The Daily Mail claimed that Jordan and Tristan Thompson are secretly on vacation together with their 2-year-old son, Prince. Earlier in the week, Tristan had posted a rare photo of his son, showing the boy sitting on a yacht with tropical waters behind him. The report claimed that Jordan is on vacation at the same time, and the skimpy bikini photos she has been sharing are actually from her secret trip with her baby’s daddy.

The allegedly secret getaway came as Tristan was accused of cheating on Jordan with Khloe Kardashian. As noted in a report from People, it is rumored that Tristan dumped Jordan — while she was pregnant, on top of it all — so he could start dating Khloe. There are rumors that there may have been some overlap between the two relationships, with Tristan cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

Tristan took to Twitter to push back against those rumors, saying that he’s been focusing on getting ready for the NBA season all summer and hasn’t taken any time for a vacation. He also stood up both for Khloe and Jordan, saying that they are both good mothers and asking people to stop giving Khloe grief for her role in Tristan’s alleged cheating on Jordan Craig.

If it’s true that Jordan Craig and Tristan Thompson are back together, it would show that the two have overcome some major relationship drama. After their split, the two were embroiled in some court drama over custody of their son, with Jordan telling the court that Tristan had been something of a deadbeat dad. As OK! Magazine had reported, a judge had just ruled in June that Tristan needed to pay Jordan $40,000 per month in child support as well as $200,000 in back support that he owed.