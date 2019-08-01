Khloe Kardashian’s Sweaty Sports Bra Video Blasted: Furious Fans Dub Her A Liar & Want Her Off The Internet

Khloe Kardashian is getting slammed. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday for a killer workout video reminding fans just how hard she trains. Footage showing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star being put through her paces by a trainer showed the blonde’s rock-hard body in a tiny sports bra and leggings, although it doesn’t look like everyone was impressed by the video.

Khloe’s huffing and puffing with best friend Khadijah Haqq quickly made The Daily Mail‘s headlines with the newspaper’s readers proving just as swift in leaving responses.

“Khloe serving us the world blurriest photos once again,” one fan wrote with over 270 users agreeing.

Other comments appeared more probing – and more slamming.

“Lol! Seriously? The fake ‘look how hard it [sic] work out’ video? It’s a cliche at this point. All these Instagram ‘models’ do the same thing. They get plastic surgery and put out videos like this. We know you barely work out,” one user stated.

Over 178 individuals upvoted the comment.

Fans would likely agree that Khloe is the epitome of working out and having the results visible. The Good American founder has been vocal about her life-long battle with her weight – in fact, the opening footage of Khloe’s Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian show plays the star’s voice detailing her journey from being the family’s “fat” member to her current fit status.

Nonetheless, it seemed that viewers of this video were out to challenge Khloe.

“No muscle mass what so ever this is completely fake,” one fan wrote with over 165 users agreeing.

“All smoke and mirrors when it comes to Khloe,” another said.

Khloe was also referred to as a liar by a fan asking that the star remove herself from the digital space with many users agreeing. Accusations of plastic surgery were also plentiful, with remarks made over Khloe’s nose.

Loading...

Fortunately for Khloe, support was also provided. More reasonable responses were left – Khloe did, after all, seem to be getting a particularly hard time.

“Why even be on here looking at these images yet all you have to say is negative comments? Pathetic,” one fan stated.

The sweat sessions appear to be a daily routine for Khloe. Whether taking to her home gym alone or with her famous sisters, this celebrity isn’t one to spend the morning sitting in bed. Khloe is also frequently papped heading to and from workout sessions in Calabasas, California. Paparazzi photos will show this star with her head down as she hits the gym – fans are used to seeing Khloe with shades and a baseball cap by now. They’re also used to seeing the mother of one’s toned muscles from underneath tight leggings.

Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her Instagram.