Cindy Crawford Flaunts Killer Legs In Tiny Black Pool Cover Up & Instagram Thinks She Gets Better With Age

Yesterday, Cindy Crawford enjoyed some fun in the sun in a sexy little ensemble.

As fans who follow the model on social media know, Crawford is a frequent poster on Instagram, sharing current photos as well as throwbacks on a regular basis. Each summer, Crawford and her family escape away to their lake house in Muskoka, Canada. During her time there, Cindy loves to rest and relax and enjoy some quality time with family and friends. In the most recent image that was shared to her account, the supermodel looks picture-perfect.

In the snapshot, Crawford appears on a wooden deck near her home, soaking up some rays. The brunette beauty poses at a side angle, looking off into the sun and wearing a slight smile on her face. She appears to be makeup-free for the laid back shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight wit ha pair of black sunglasses on her face. The model lays back in the chair, putting her hands on her knees and resting her feet on the edge of the chair.

While clad in an oversized black pool cover-up, Crawford’s stunning legs are on full display in the image. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the supermodel plenty of attention from her 4.2 million Instagram followers with over 41,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Crawford know that she looks amazing while countless others told her to enjoy her vacation.

“Welcome back to my country that I love so much,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Looks like your happy place,” another fan chimed in.

“With age, more beautiful!” another fan raved with a series of emoji.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr shared that Crawford made headlines for rocking a NSFW black bikini in a stunning photo that was shared with her Instagram fans. In the snapshot, he brunette beauty shows off her taut tummy and toned legs in a skimpy black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The 53-year-old wore her long, dark locks down and slightly curled while they wave in the air. And of course, the look would not be complete without subtle yet beautiful makeup. Like most of her photos do, this one earned Cindy a lot of attention from her legion of fans with over 107,000 likes in addition to 1,600 plus comments.

It seems as though Cindy does indeed get better with age.