‘Maxim’ Bombshell Brennah Black Lowers Pants, Exposes Skimpy Lace Thong

Brennah Black is sending Instagram into a frenzy with her most recent post, while also giving her fans some words of inspiration. On Wednesday, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in the process of undressing, which she paired with a quote about how we deserve to be what we have always dreamed of being.

In the photo, the 23-year-old Texan beauty is posing in a bedroom in Malibu, California — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — with her back to the camera in a way that puts her booty front and center. In the snap, Black can be seen with a pair of light-wash jeans lowered to the middle of her derriere. Also displayed is ma pair of white lace thong lingerie that features side straps that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her pert backside while highlighting her itty bitty waist. In addition, the Playboy model teamed her thong with a matching lace bra that clamps in the back in a similar two-strap style.

The model is posing with her arms covering her chest as she glances at the camera from over her left shoulder. Black is shooting a fierce gaze at the viewer with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The Houston native is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. She completed her look with a thin line of eyeliner on her upper lids and gloss on her lips, which adds shimmer and plumpness.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Black shared with her 350,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 12,800 likes and nearly 450 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and express their admiration.

“I love ya Brennah!! YOU are my favourite person. No one comes close to you. You’re smart, sweet, beautiful, fun. You got it all!” one user raved.

“Oh yeah so hot,” another fan chimed in.

“Always amazing and smashing gorgeousness out of this world,” a third user added, trailing the comment with a series of emoji.

As indicated by her bio on IMDb, Black moved to Los Angeles in 2016 before diving into the modeling world where she was an NBC Universal National sideline reporter for the Legends Football League.