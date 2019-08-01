John David Duggar And Wife Abbie Pregnant, ‘Counting On’ Couple Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child

The Duggar family has another baby on the way. Fans had recently been speculating that newlyweds John David and Abbie might soon have pregnancy news to share, and they were right. The couple has just officially revealed that their first child is on the way.

The big baby news was revealed first by People magazine. John and Abbie shared that they are thrilled to be welcoming their own Duggar baby soon, and they think it’s amazing knowing that they’ll be parents in a matter of months.

Abbie and John’s pregnancy reveal includes a photo showing the Duggar newlyweds together on an airplane, holding a baby onesie teasing that there is a baby passenger on-board. Naturally, the two Counting On stars are wearing big smiles on their faces in the snapshot.

At this point, it doesn’t look as if John and Abbie are sharing details in terms of when the baby is due or the baby’s gender. The Duggar family has something of a track record of sharing pregnancy news fairly early, so it is likely that additional details will be revealed in the days or weeks ahead.

The pregnancy confirmation comes just a couple of days after the Duggar pair prompted some rumors and speculation about a baby thanks to an Instagram post. As The Inquisitr detailed, Abbie and John shared a series of photos showing them enjoying an air show in Wisconsin, and one picture showed John standing behind Abbie with his arms around her waist.

John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Burnett Expecting Their First Child: 'We Are on Cloud 9' https://t.co/2Mn1msDGlR — People (@people) August 1, 2019

Counting On fans immediately noted that the couple’s stance seemed to hint that perhaps a pregnancy announcement was coming soon. However, a number of fans commented on the post and said that the Duggar couple stands in similar positions frequently. For those who thought perhaps Abbie was pregnant, now they can celebrate that they were right.

The Duggar family is in the midst of a serious baby boom right now. The Inquisitr recently noted that Joe and Kendra are expecting their second child, and Josh and Anna have their sixth baby on the way. Jessa and Ben recently welcomed their daughter Ivy, and Josiah and Lauren are expecting a child after experiencing a difficult miscarriage a few months ago.

Loading...

Sadly, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin had announced that they were expecting their second child recently, too. Unfortunately, they lost the baby in early July and have shared their heartbreak over losing the baby they named Annabell Elise.

Counting On fans will be anxious to follow along as John David Duggar and his wife Abbie embrace this first pregnancy and baby. A new season of the TLC show begins soon, and it is clear there is a lot of family news for viewers to celebrate when new episodes begin again.