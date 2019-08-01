Kailyn Lowry Delivers ‘It’s Twins’ Pic To Instagram: ‘Breaking News’

Kailyn Lowry is keeping fans on their toes. The Teen Mom 2 star made major headlines at the end of last month for taking to Instagram with a picture of herself accompanied by “it’s twins” as the caption. The photo has since changed its caption, although the Twitter post from Kailyn appearing to announce a pregnancy is still live. As The Inquisitr reported shortly after Kailyn’s Instagram update, the post was a “joke.” Fans were redirected to a magazine article centering around pregnancy, but no confirmation of Kailyn expecting was made.

There’s been somewhat of a mysterious update.

Earlier on Thursday, Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories. The 27-year-old appeared to have shared the same headline-making image that got everyone talking last month. The photo showed Kailyn rocking a stylish and all-black outfit with a flattering spaghetti-strap top. The blonde was smiling in her photo and looking into the distance.

While the photo is one that Kailyn’s Instagram followers will have recognized, the accompanying text showed something fresh.

“#BREAKINGNEWS IT’S TWINS!! SWIPE UP,” the text read.

Kailyn doesn’t appear to have posted any permanent Instagram photos since taking to her Stories. As users of Instagram’s software will know, anything posted to the platform’s Stories only remains live for 24 hours. Whether or not Kailyn has a big announcement will likely have her fans talking.

Kailyn has given her fans other things to discuss of late, though. Earlier this week, the mother of three took to Instagram for a promotional post. A picture of the star in tiny shorts showed Kailyn’s killer legs, but talk over in the post’s comments section was more about the caption – Kailyn had promoted the Bumble dating app with mentions of her own experiences of solitude and relocation. She also confirmed that Bumble doesn’t just offer romance-centric services: in fact, Kailyn was giving its friend-finding benefits a boost via her post.

As The Inquisitr reports, fans were quick to probe Kailyn over why she is on Bumble.

Elsewhere, Kailyn has made headlines for her travels. July saw the star and her three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux all jet off to Hawaii for some fun in the sun. With co-star Leah Messer and her three daughters joining Kailyn though, fans had twice the reason to gush over the vacation.

The mothers definitely delivered when it came to stunning snaps from the trip. Both Kailyn and Leah posted photos of themselves and the kids enjoying Hawaii’s lush shores – a picture of all six kids together proved especially popular from both moms.

