Miley Cyrus’ Topless Pics Have Instagram Gripped: Fans Think They’ve Spotted Something

Miley Cyrus knows the art of mystery. The SHE IS COMING singer took to Instagram earlier today for a poolside and topless update: two photos of the 26-year-old appeared with dim-effect and red lighting as she lay by waters and covered her chest with her hands. Miley kept her caption vague as she referred to the color of the lighting, although her use of caps did suggest some excitement.

Fans are going nuts debunking what the mysterious caption might be pointing towards. The singer’s update was only one hour old before finding its comments section filled with fan comments appearing to either probe the singer or confirm thoughts on the update’s meaning.

It looks like the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s fans have mostly reached a unified consensus: either they’re willing to bet that a new song is ready for release, or they’re querying if the caption might pertain to upcoming lyrics.

“Lyrics? Where’s she is here?” one fan asked.

“New lyrics?” another wrote.

Other fans seemed more solidified with their responses, though. Their remarks came as statements as opposed to questions.

“New lyrics,” one fan stated.

“Wow, she is here,” another concluded.

Countless others took to the comments section of Miley’s update to leave their thoughts. It did, indeed, seem that the platform was gripped.

One fan appeared besotted with the singer. Their lengthy caption sent the star bucketloads of love.

“I’ve always wished that i could meet you and talk to you and hang out with you. I may die and take this wish to grave with myself but my dream shouldn’t die. My path and my ideas should stay alive forever. I hope that there are other guys out there with same ideas and mindset as me but better skills and opportunities who can make this dream come true… anyway i will love you forever, Miley.”

When it comes to fans, this star has plenty. Miley’s Instagram following currently sits at 96.6 million. While the vast majority of Miley’s followers are members of the general public, the blonde does have her celebrity followers. Famous faces subscribing to Miley’s Instagram updates include Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, plus actresses Dove Cameron, Salma Hayek, and Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose.

Miley released her six-track SHE IS COMING EP in May. By the month of July, fans had already received a music video for the album’s first track. Promotion for the album has been steady over on Miley’s Instagram, although today’s update didn’t appear directly geared towards her recent record. Nonetheless, it looks like fans had their thoughts.