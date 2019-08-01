Dorit Kemsley May Face Arrest If She’s A No-Show At A Hearing, Husband Allegedly Owes $1.2M Business Loan

The Bravo star could be facing jail time if she fails to appear in court.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley may face jail time for “contempt of court” if she does not show up for a hearing on September 5 in a Los Angeles courtroom, reports The Daily Mail.

The reality star was recently notified that she must attend the court hearing with her family’s financial records in hand or she could be arrested.

“If you fail to appear at the time and place specified in this order, you may be subject to arrest and punishment for contempt of court, and the court may make an order requiring you to pay the reasonable attorney fees incurred by the judgment creditor in this proceeding,” the document reads.

The couple was slapped with a lawsuit from Nico Kirzis. The music manager alleged that Dorit’s husband, PK, owes him $1.2 million from a business deal in 2011. While PK paid back $250,000, Kirzis still would like to receive the remaining payment of $1,235,573.66.

The Bravo star has previously admitted to freezing her bank accounts due to PK’s ongoing legal battle. The couple can not touch their funds until the September court date.

“It’s an ongoing issue that PK has had. And this was our bank account that I actually stopped anything from happening, and the judge decided to wait until the situation … uh, things become more clear,” Dorit explained to Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, on Watch What Happens Live.

According to Us Weekly, the couple was ordered to appear in court to show their bank accounts, assets, and property in May, due to Kirzis’ accusations.

This is not the first time PK has been accused of owing a large chunk of money. Dorit’s husband allegedly owed $75,000 in gambling debt to a U.K. sports betting company. Fortunately for PK, the case was dismissed in April 2019.

Dorit also had her fair share of money trouble. In August 2018, a video surfaced of someone confronting the Bravo star about an allegedly unpaid loan of $205,000, noted Us Weekly. Dorit’s former Beverly Beach partner, Ryan Horne, reportedly fronted the money for the mother of two’s fashion line.

“Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him,” a woman shouted at Dorit during the filming of a RHOBH episode.

After Dorit counter-sued Horne, a judge warned both parties that their case would go to trial in January 2020 if they were unable to resolve the issue.

To see Dorit’s drama unfold, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.