Fans Want Soap Actress Eileen Davidson To Return To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 10

Could she fill the empty space left by Lisa Vanderpump?

Could Eileen Davidson be brought back to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to fill the empty space left by longtime cast member Lisa Vanderpump? That’s what many fans are hoping.

According to an August 1 report from All About the Real Housewives, rumors of Davidson’s potential return to the show began swirling after cast member Kyle Richards, who is now the longest-running cast member of the Los Angeles-based series, shared a throwback photo of the two of them enjoying their Season 5 cast trip to Amsterdam.

“Bring Eileen back!” one fan wrote.

“I wish Eileen would come back,” said another.

“Make it happen,” a third fan told Richards.

Davidson was brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for its fifth season after the exits of both Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia. The two ladies starred on the cast for just one season each before Davidson and her fellow soap actress, Lisa Rinna, replaced them.

Although Davidson continued to appear in a full-time role through Season 7, she opted out of her role ahead of Season 8 and was seen only briefly during a scene filmed with Rinna and Erika Jayne. Meanwhile, Rinna maintained her full-time role throughout the show’s ninth season and is expected to reprise the role for Season 10.

While Davidson didn’t respond to the many comments from fans who wanted to see her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, she did recently address her thoughts on a potential return.

During an interview with Hollywood Life in January of this year, David said that while she has no regrets about the time she spent with the ladies of Beverly Hills, she doesn’t believe she will be returning to the series anytime soon.

“I have no regrets. It was definitely one of the most fascinating experiences of my life, absolutely. But, I have no regrets about it. I’m really excited about having been on it and I’m really excited about not being on it now!” she explained.

As for a possible return, Davidson responded to the potential comeback, telling the outlet, “Not that I can see in the near future.”

Currently, after quitting her role on The Young and the Restless after appearing on the soap drama for more than 30 years, Davidson appears to be enjoying her free time, per a report from People.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to go into production sometime later this summer.