Tana Mongeau Defends Marriage To Jake Paul After Saying Their Wedding Was ‘For Fun And Content’

Tana Mongeau is doubling down on claims that her marriage to Jake Paul is the real deal even though she admitted that it was for “fun and content” during an episode of her reality TV show. In a recent tweet, Tana explained that she filmed those clips a long time ago and that her statement was taken “out of context.”

“I know that things have moved so fast, are unconventional, and confusing but I love jake,” she wrote on Twitter. “I truly do, in the weirdest f*cking way. Every second of this rollercoaster ride has been so fun & crazy.”

But despite Tana’s claims about the authenticity of their union, she and Jake continue to be accused of faking it for attention and money. As Metro reports, they did not sign a marriage license before the “wedding,” and the officiant is not authorized to conduct weddings in Nevada where the wedding was held.

Fans have also been calling them out for the questionable wedding on social media.

“Especially considering they charged 50 bucks for people to watch it,” wrote one Twitter user in reply to Tana’s tweet. “It’s one thing to just do it but that took it to a whole new level for me and how messed up it all is.

Even Jake Paul’s brother Logan has said that he doesn’t believe the “marriage” will last.

“Seems a bit hasty, in my opinion,” he said of the wedding in an interview with Buzzfeed News’ Stephanie McNeal. “Seems a bit pre-emptive, one may say.”

He went to say that he thinks the marriage will last for a “month and a half” at best and added that the best advice he could give them was not to get married at 22.

Well, it’s kind of late for that.

I just asked Jake Paul’s brother @LoganPaul if he thought Tana and Jake’ marriage would last. He said no and gave them “a month or a month and a half” @BuzzFeedNews #jana #janaforever pic.twitter.com/OXx9ZSumX0 — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) July 29, 2019

As TMZ reports, some fans of the controversial YouTube couple have been demanding refunds because the audio and video quality was subpar. According to TMZ, over 60,000 people paid between $50-75 to watch the wedding but the stream only lasted for 10 minutes. Their report claims that Apple and Google Play will be shelling out refunds to people who downloaded the Halogen app to watch the wedding.

Metro reported that the wedding cost $500,000 and was held at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas with a subsequent reception at the Sugar Factory.

According to Buzzfeed News, a fight broke out soon after Tana and Jake exchanged wedding vows, but there’s been speculation that the altercation was staged.