Miley Cyrus Goes Fully Topless In Outrageously NSFW Poolside Pics

Miley Cyrus has sent her fans a new Instagram update. The SHE IS COMING singer took to the platform today for two photos that probably shouldn’t be viewed in a work setting. The 26-year-old had opted to go topless, although the singer’s modesty was just about protected.

Miley’s photos showed her shot poolside amid dim and effect-enhancing red lighting. The blonde was seen reclining on a stone wall framing the waters, although it didn’t look like Miley was in the mood for clarity – a somewhat gritty finish wasn’t quite reaching blurry territory, but it wasn’t far off with its shadows and dark setting.

Wardrobe-wise, Miley was clothed – in part. The blonde was seen wearing a pair of check-print pants, although it looks like that’s all there was to it. With her hands covering her chest, Miley sent Instagram her sexiest vibes alongside a little mystery via her caption.

The update definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed, managing to rack up over 89,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 830 fans into the comments section. Miley’s update also brought in celebrity likes: model Gigi Hadid and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna both liked it. Fans will be familiar with Lisa and Miley’s social media interactions – with a bit of a back-and-forth going on, these two celebrities are known for liking and commenting on each other’s posts.

The red lighting in today’s update seems fitting for Miley – the singer’s July-released “Mother’s Daughter” video sent fans Miley in a bold red and latex bodysuit. The music video for the song has proven controversial. While some fans have found the video empowering – it includes individuals who do not conform to societal norms – others appear to have found it a bit much. Heightened sexual themes and statement messages sent in flashing form have definitely gotten Miley’s fans talking.

The star’s diehard fans were likely grateful for Elle having recently profiled Miley. The magazine’s interview came with candid words from Miley, including the raunchy way in which she is portrayed.

Loading...

“I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men. They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don’t think that because some guy thinks I’m hot he’s going to buy my record. It doesn’t help me.”

It looks like the updates are going strong on Miley’s Instagram. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her account.