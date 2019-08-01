Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Spreads Legs Open In Minuscule Red Bikini

Alexina Graham is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The sizzling post was shared to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s page on Thursday, August 1, and is certainly not getting ignored by her 650,000 followers. The upload included not one, or even two, but three steamy snaps of the babe showing off her flawless figure in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The trio of photos saw Alexina spreading her long, toned legs apart as she tugged on a pair of green rubber rain boots to get ready for some “weekend fun.” Her footwear didn’t exactly match the red two-piece that she was wearing, but her audience seemed to captivated by her skin-baring display to even notice.

Alexina sent pulses racing in her tiny swimwear that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The halter-style top featured triangle-shaped cups that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging neck. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque, if not even more. Its dangerously high cut did nothing to cover her lean stems or curvy booty — but her followers certainly did not seem to mind the skin-baring display. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and enviably flat midsection as well.

The redheaded bombshell wore a huge smile across her face as she got ready for her weekend adventures. She styled her fiery red tresses down in loose, messy waves that spilled all around her as she stretched out across the luscious green grass. Alexina also sported a makeup free face that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before the lingerie model’s fans began taking notice of the eye-popping new upload. The post racked up over 16,000 likes likes after just three hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to fill it with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another said that Alexina was “flawless.”

“Beautiful, just beautiful,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Alexina has rocked her tiny red bikini on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another sexy snap to her feed that saw her showing off her curves in the itty-bitty number again as she went for a bike ride, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.