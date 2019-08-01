‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Gushes Over Boyfriend Paul Bernon In Birthday Post On Instagram

Bethenny Frankel feels 'so lucky.'

Bethenny Frankel feels “so lucky” to have boyfriend Paul Bernon in her life.

While enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy, where she’s shared plenty of images of the scenery with her fans and followers online, the Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram page, where she posted a sweet photo of herself and Bernon along with a birthday message for her boyfriend.

“Happy Birthday, Paul,” she wrote, according to a People magazine report on July 30. “You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person. You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world.”

As Frankel reminded her audience, Bernon has not only saved her life figuratively, he’s also saved her life literally. As fans will recall, Bernon came to Frankel’s rescue in December when the reality star unknowingly ate fish while visiting him in Boston.

Frankel and Bernon began dating one another years ago during a break between Frankel and her former boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields, and reconciled in October of last year after Shields’ August 2018 passing.

While Frankel and Bernon stayed mum on their relationship at first, Frankel ultimately confirmed she and Bernon were official on Twitter in December of last year and around the same time, she posted the first photo of them together on her Instagram page. Since then, Frankel has shared even more photos of her and her boyfriend with her Instagram followers.

Frankel and Bernon didn’t showcase their relationship on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City but their romance was discussed and, at times, it appeared that the couple was targeted with unfair claims in regard to how soon they began dating after Shields’ death.

While some of Frankel’s co-stars, including LuAnn de Lesseps, voiced concern about Frankel’s choices, Frankel was seen attending grief counseling on the show, where her counselor assured her that she should not feel guilty for finding happiness after the loss of Shields.

Frankel and her co-stars are expected to begin production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City sometime later this year. No word yet on whether or not Bernon will make any cameos on the new episodes.