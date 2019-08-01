Kate Hudson Stuns Fans With Post-Baby Body In Latest Instagram Update

Kate Hudson wowed her fans on Thursday with her latest Instagram update in which she showed off her fantastic post-baby body.

In a series of snaps, Hudson, 40, showed off her incredible body in some of the athletic wear. In the first shot, Hudson sat on a cushion with one elbow propped on one knee. She wore a white workout top and a pair of black and white bottoms that clung to her every curve. The blond beauty went light on the makeup and wore her hair down in loose waves. She accessorized the look with several gold necklaces. One necklace hung between her breasts, drawing the eye to Hudson’s cleavage. The actress smiled as she looked away from the camera.

The second post was a video in which Hudson wore a pair of blue biker shorts and a white sweatshirt. In the clip, she appeared to be thinking, as she leaned back against a desk holding a piece of paper. The angle of the shot showed off Hudson’s flat tummy and perky backside.

The third shot appeared to be taken at a different angle than the video, as the actress was wearing the same ensemble. The snap was taken from a front angle, again showing off Hudson’s incredible physique. She stood with one hand in her hair while holding paperwork and smiling for the camera.

In the photo’s caption, Hudson said she was about to put the finishing edits on her athletic clothing line, Fabletics. the beauty’s 10.6 million followers loved the post, and many couldn’t help but point out how gorgeous Hudson looked less that a year after having a child.

“You’re a glowing beauty! Congratulations on your new fabletics launch!!” wrote one fan.

“I’m 24 and you still look better than a lot of women my age,” another follower told the actress.

“Killin it,” said another fan.

“Still amazingly beautiful,” wrote another.

“Beauty and brains boss lady,” said one follower.

“She looks more beautiful than ever,” another wrote.

“How do you look good in cycling shorts?? If I wore those, my legs would look like sausages escaping from their skins,” one fan said.

Hudson gave birth to her daughter Rani, in October. Since then, the mom of three has shared a variety of posts where she has shown off her little bundle of joy as well as her incredible figure.

