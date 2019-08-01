Miley Cyrus’ Sexy Schoolgirl Pics Leave Instagram Speechless

Miley Cyrus’ social media is packing a punch these days: the singer has 96.6 million Instagram followers awaiting her updates. While recent posts from the 26-year-old have mostly focused on promoting her newly-released album, not all updates have sent fans the red latex bodysuit donned for SHE IS COMING‘s first “Mother’s Daughter” track.

Miley took to Instagram yesterday for a fun, cheeky, and somewhat mysterious update. The singer sent out three photos of herself in a bar as she held a multicolored cup. The blonde’s cheeky facial expression in her opening photo seemed fitting for a likewise cheeky outfit – Miley was rocking a bit of a sexy schoolgirl look from a tiny plaid mini skirt paired with a sleeveless white top.

Fans have been going nuts. In fact, it looks like a fair few of the singer’s followers were left lost for words.

“I AM SPEECHLESS,” one fan wrote with over 430 users agreeing.

“Omg,” another said.

“Of of” was all one fan could come up with.

Clearly, the update was proving a hit. It also seemed to be popular overall, racking up over 2 million likes and bringing over 8,500 fans into the comments section. A celebrity like from YouTuber Tana Mongeau also came in.

Miley has been making major headlines of late. Her May-released SHE IS COMING EP delivered its first music video last month: “Mother’s Daughter” has proven quite the talking point. The video sees Miley dancing in a somewhat raunchy manner in her glossy red catsuit, although “Mother’s Daughter” doesn’t appear to be solely about the singer. Covering wider perspectives including equality and liberation, the video features individuals who do not conform to societal norms. Footage of them is accompanied by empowering lyrics.

Elsewhere, Miley has proven a talking point for offering her fans some fresh insights into her thoughts. Earlier this month, the singer was profiled by Elle. Miley appeared willing to cover a range of subject matters including her Hannah Montana past, recent Black Mirror feature, plus the devastating loss of her home in the Woolsey fires.

Miley also spoke of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth alongside her sexuality – the star’s words appeared candid.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

Miley accompanied the high-profile interview with stylishly-outfitted images of herself posted to her Instagram. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow the singer’s social media accounts.