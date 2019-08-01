Jasmine Sanders Crowned 2019 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s’ Rookie Of The Year, Poses In Tiny Bikinis

Jasmine Sanders, aka Golden Barbie, is Rookie of the Year.

Jasmine Sander, who goes by Golden Barbie on social media, has been named the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, reports People.

The gorgeous model may look familiar. Jasmine has previously posed for high-fashion magazines, including Vogue and CR Fashion Book. The stunner also has worked as a runway model for Moschino and Ralph Lauren. As reported in Sports Illustrated, Jasmine recently became to face of a new Vince Camuto campaign. Hollywood Life noted the beautiful blonde has also graced the pages of Esquire, Glamour, GQ, and W. She has also model in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Gap, Victoria’s Secret PINK, American Eagle, and Roberto Cavalli. In addition, she recently made an appearance in Kylie Jenner’s “Glosses” video. Jasmine appears to be close with Kylie’s big sis, Kim. She was seen vacationing with the beauty mogul in 2016. The Rookie has also been reportedly romantically linked to singer Chris Brown.

Hollywood Life reported the 5’9 model has a German mother and an African-American father. Jasmine moved to Columbia, South Carolina when she was just one-year-old. The 28-year-old received her nickname, Golden Barbie, by a friend.

As stated by Sports Illustrated, the Rookie is chosen by a popular vote and an editor. Jasmine’s rookie class consisted of SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Tara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Olivia Brower, Kelsey Merritt, and Winnie Harlow.

According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day, the 28-year-old exemplifies what it means to be Rookie of The Year.

“The thing about Jasmine… there is an instant connection to her when you meet her,” revealed the editor. “Regardless of if it is in person or at an event or across all of the SI Swimsuits platforms, you are immediately drawn to her. She is the most warm and authentic human being.”

The editor went on to compliment the German-born model’s looks and personality.

“The beauty inside matches the beauty outside,” she continued. “Jasmine’s professional dedication is impressive as well. She shows up for this brand in an EXEMPLARY fashion. She takes being a part of the SI Swimsuit franchise very seriously. She is effortlessly chic, whip smart, humble, engaging and a pleasure to be around.”

In the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year spread, the stunner is seen rocking tiny bikinis on the beach. The model flaunted her long legs, toned abs, and amazing curves. Her fit figure was on full display.

Other Rookies of the Year include Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, Nina Agdal, Kate Bock, Barbara Palvin, Bianca Balti, and Alexis Ren.

As noted by People, Jasmine took to Instagram in November to share her excitement that she was shooting a spread in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.