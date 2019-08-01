Melissa Gorga Reacts After Teresa Giudice Says She’s Never Enjoyed Filming ‘RHONJ’

Why does Melissa Gorga think her sister-in-law is unhappy on the show?

Melissa Gorga is reacting to a recent statement shared by her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice in regard to her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Ahead of the premiere of her 10th season of the show, Giudice said that she doesn’t enjoy being on the series and days later, Gorga explained why she believes Giudice feels that way.

“I don’t think she enjoyed it just because of the tumultuous things that were going on in her personal life, so she constantly had to tell the world,” Gorga said during an interview with Us Weekly on July 31.

According to Gorga, the average person isn’t required to publicize their hardships in life but when it comes to being a reality star, that’s part of the job. So, as her husband continued to face a potential deportation, Giudice was forced to film scenes for the show’s 10th season and tend to her role as a single parent to her and her husband Joe’s four daughters.

Weeks ago, while chatting with the magazine herself, Giudice said that being a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is “always challenging.” Meanwhile, everyone else on the series has a “great time” filming.

“I haven’t enjoyed being on the show. Not as of yet, 10 years on,” she shared. “Not enjoyed one season yet. I can’t wait, maybe Season 11 I’ll enjoy.”

As fans of the series will recall, Giudice and her husband were both found guilty of bank and wire fraud years ago and after their trial, Giudice spent 11 months behind bars. Then, upon her release, Giudice’s husband, Joe, entered into his own prison sentence.

While Joe was expected to be released from prison and return home to his family in March, a judge ordered his deportation in October of last year and the appeal he filed against it was ultimately denied.

During an interview last October shortly after Joe’s deportation was ordered, Giudice said “no” after being asked if the deportation would mean the end of her marriage.

“No. We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight, via a report from Us Weekly.

According to Giudice, she and Joe were planning to fight to get through the legal challenge and when it came to the drama that she would surely be facing in the coming months, Giudice admitted she was hesitant to talk about it with her husband.

Giudice, Gorga, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.