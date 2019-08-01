Ohio Police Who Arrested Stormy Daniels In 2018 Face Departmental Discipline

The arrest of Stormy and two other adult performers that morning was widely considered politically-motivated.

Five Ohio police officers involved in the July 2018 arrest of Stormy Daniels will face discipline from within their department, Yahoo News reports.

Back in the summer of 2018, Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie Marie Clifford) was all over the news. At the time, the headlines were dominated by the various stories associated with the adult-film actress and a supposed “hush money” payout from a Donald Trump associate.

While all of this was going on, Stormy still had to make a living. And so it was that in the wee hours of July 12, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Stormy was performing at Sirens, a “gentlemen’s club” in Columbus. Undercover Vice officers were there, too, and when Stormy allegedly inappropriately touched one of the undercover officers, she was arrested and charged with an Ohio law that forbids “adult performers” from having physical contact with anyone who isn’t a close family member. Two other performers, identified as Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters, were also arrested.

The charges were later dropped on a technicality. The way the law is written, it only applies to “regular performers” at adult establishments. Since Stormy was a guest performer at Siren’s and not a regular performer, she was able to avoid charges.

Columbus Police Charges Five Officers Over 2018 Arrest Of Stormy Daniels https://t.co/AwpdlhMqTS pic.twitter.com/m8FAx03upv — WOSU News (@wosunews) July 31, 2019

Now, those five officers are facing discipline from within their department.

Specifically, Internal Affairs reviewed thousands of emails, and 30 hours of video evidence, and concluded that the officers involved violated departmental procedure. Further, says Daniels’ attorney Chase Mallory, the officers wanted to make a “high-profile arrest.”

Loading...

“From initially reviewing the facts surrounding Stormy’s arrest, it was evident she was clearly targeted for a high profile arrest here. So we are not surprised at all. I am surprised it took this long to seek discipline. But, nonetheless, we are happy that they are,” Mallory said.

The five officers — a commander, a lieutenant, a sergeant, and two arresting officers — face a variety of options for discipline within the department. Reprimand, suspension, demotion, or termination are all on the table; however, because the Vice unit is now disbanded, and because the department is a party to an ongoing lawsuit, the department will not comment any further, including saying how the officers will be disciplined.

The lawsuit mentioned in the previous paragraph was filed by none other than Stormy Daniels herself. She filed a $2 million suit against the Columbus police, alleging that her arrest was part of a political stunt.