Kelly Gale Knocks Instagram Dead In Minuscule Red Bikini

Kelly Gale seems to only be wearing bikinis these days, but her admirers certainly don’t seem to mind.

On Thursday, August 1, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to show off her incredible figure in yet another itty-bitty two-piece, and her followers are absolutely loving it. In the snap, the 24-year-old was caught standing on a dock underneath a cloudless blue sky with the gorgeous ocean just inches away from her, providing a breathtaking background to her sizzling new social media post. While the scene was nothing short of stunning, it was Kelly and her flawless bikini body that captivated the attention of her audience.

The Swedish bombshell sent pulses racing in a minuscule red bikini from the brand Lauren Layne Swim that left very little to the imagination. Her tiny, triangle-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from every angle, flashing an insane amount of cleavage and underboob. It was decorated with small rings on the straps, as well as in the middle of her chest to draw even more attention to her busty display.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Kelly’s swimwear was arguably even more skimpy than her top. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary, leaving her long, toned legs and famous curves completely exposed for her fans to admire. Its thin waistband featured the same gold ring detail and sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

The babe didn’t add any accessories to her sexy ensemble, letting her impressive physique take center stage. Her dark tresses were dripping wet from a dip in the refreshing water before the photo was captured, and she went makeup free to highlight her striking features and natural beauty.

Instagram went into a near meltdown over the beauty’s eye-catching display. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 37,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

“You have a perfect body Kelly!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has rocked some skimpy swimwear on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently shared another photo to her page that saw her in a tight yellow one-piece, which she folded down at her waist for a risque topless display that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.